Researchers say solar photovoltaic power is expected to play an important role in next-gen zero-carbon power generation in China. Photo: Xinhua Researchers say solar photovoltaic power is expected to play an important role in next-gen zero-carbon power generation in China. Photo: Xinhua
‘Key to China’s power future’: cost of solar to match coal power by 2023, scientists say

  • Solar power, when paired with adequate storage capacity, could meet more than 40 per cent of the country’s electricity demands by 2060, say researchers
  • Decarbonising the energy system is a priority for China to deal with air pollution at home and global climate change, according to Chinese-US paper

Holly Chik
Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Oct, 2021

