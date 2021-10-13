The WHO’s new advisory group Sago is expected to begin meeting later this month. Photo: AFP The WHO’s new advisory group Sago is expected to begin meeting later this month. Photo: AFP
The WHO’s new advisory group Sago is expected to begin meeting later this month. Photo: AFP
WHO names new team of scientists to take over coronavirus origins probe

  • The 26 experts from countries including China, the US, India and Kenya are members of a permanent advisory body known as Sago
  • But whether future missions will travel to China for further research is uncertain after Beijing rejected a WHO plan in July

Simone McCarthy

Updated: 10:00pm, 13 Oct, 2021

