A single invasive plant, Spartina alterniflora, has transformed expansive protected wetlands into a “green desert” avoided by waterbirds. Photo: EurekAlert
Damage to China’s wetlands by invasive cordgrass highlights fight against biodiversity loss
- As Kunming hosts COP15 conference, new paper shows how much cordgrass has harmed protected coastal areas since being introduced in 1979
- Striking ‘red beach’ landscape, native flora and shorebird habitats threatened by exotic species
