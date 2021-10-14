A single invasive plant, Spartina alterniflora, has transformed expansive protected wetlands into a “green desert” avoided by waterbirds. Photo: EurekAlert A single invasive plant, Spartina alterniflora, has transformed expansive protected wetlands into a “green desert” avoided by waterbirds. Photo: EurekAlert
Damage to China’s wetlands by invasive cordgrass highlights fight against biodiversity loss

  • As Kunming hosts COP15 conference, new paper shows how much cordgrass has harmed protected coastal areas since being introduced in 1979
  • Striking ‘red beach’ landscape, native flora and shorebird habitats threatened by exotic species

Holly Chik
Updated: 2:43am, 14 Oct, 2021

