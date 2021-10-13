The latest meeting could be an important stepping stone towards agreeing a global framework to protect threatened habitats. Photo: Xinhua The latest meeting could be an important stepping stone towards agreeing a global framework to protect threatened habitats. Photo: Xinhua
COP 15: UN biodiversity conference in China ends with ‘powerful signal of determination’ to tackle problem

  • Kunming Declaration adopted at end of meeting is seen as important stepping stone to establishing binding framework next year
  • Meeting also saw China pledge US$232 million fund to support biodiversity protection in developing countries

Echo Xie
Updated: 12:24am, 14 Oct, 2021

