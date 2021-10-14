A Long March 2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou 13 spacecraft, at the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in China. Photo: AFP A Long March 2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou 13 spacecraft, at the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in China. Photo: AFP
China to unveil younger team of astronauts for Shenzhou 13 space mission

  • The mission, which is planned to last for six months, will be piloted by Zhai Zhigang, 55, Wang Yaping, 41, and Ye Guangfu, 41
  • Wang will become China’s first female astronaut to work in its new Tianhe core module of the Chinese space station

William Zheng
Updated: 7:06am, 14 Oct, 2021

