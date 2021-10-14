In February 2021, members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus visit the Hubei Centre for animal disease control and prevention in Wuhan. Photo: AFP In February 2021, members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus visit the Hubei Centre for animal disease control and prevention in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
In February 2021, members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus visit the Hubei Centre for animal disease control and prevention in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Explainer |
‘It may be our last chance’: new Sago science group is WHO’s push to find the origins of Covid-19

  • ‘All of the scientists joining this process understand [the] external pressures, and the scrutiny and the visibility,’ WHO official says of 26-person group
  • WHO-penned editorial in Science journal says a lab accident ‘cannot be ruled out until there is sufficient evidence’

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 5:36pm, 14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In February 2021, members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus visit the Hubei Centre for animal disease control and prevention in Wuhan. Photo: AFP In February 2021, members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus visit the Hubei Centre for animal disease control and prevention in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
In February 2021, members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus visit the Hubei Centre for animal disease control and prevention in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE