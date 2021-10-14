Wang Yaping will carry out a spacewalk during the mission. Photo: Reuters Wang Yaping will carry out a spacewalk during the mission. Photo: Reuters
China unveils Shenzhou 13 crew for next mission to Tiangong space station

  • One of the three crew members, Wang Yaping, will become both the first woman on the space station and the first Chinese woman to perform a spacewalk
  • Wang and two male colleagues will spend six months on board, building up the space station and carrying out a variety of experiments

William Zheng
Updated: 8:22pm, 14 Oct, 2021

