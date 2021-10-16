A reconstruction of how the chariot would have looked. Photo: Handout
Wheels fit for a king? Chinese archaeologists bring elaborate Bronze Age chariot back to life
- Researchers found that the giant vehicle would have been covered in bronze and decorated with thousands of gemstones
- It dates back around 2,800 years to the age of the Western Zhou and must have belonged to someone from the highest ranks of society
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
