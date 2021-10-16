A reconstruction of how the chariot would have looked. Photo: Handout A reconstruction of how the chariot would have looked. Photo: Handout
A reconstruction of how the chariot would have looked. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Wheels fit for a king? Chinese archaeologists bring elaborate Bronze Age chariot back to life

  • Researchers found that the giant vehicle would have been covered in bronze and decorated with thousands of gemstones
  • It dates back around 2,800 years to the age of the Western Zhou and must have belonged to someone from the highest ranks of society

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:01pm, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A reconstruction of how the chariot would have looked. Photo: Handout A reconstruction of how the chariot would have looked. Photo: Handout
A reconstruction of how the chariot would have looked. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE