The Xihe satellite is designed to record the changes in atmospheric temperature and speed during solar eruptions. Photo: Shutterstock
China launches its first sun observation satellite to monitor solar eruptions
- Xihe sent up by a Long March 2D rocket from Taiyuan launch centre to keep an eye on sun’s surface
- Eye in the sky will fill gap in optical network, state news agency says
