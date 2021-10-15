The Xihe satellite is designed to record the changes in atmospheric temperature and speed during solar eruptions. Photo: Shutterstock The Xihe satellite is designed to record the changes in atmospheric temperature and speed during solar eruptions. Photo: Shutterstock
The Xihe satellite is designed to record the changes in atmospheric temperature and speed during solar eruptions. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

China launches its first sun observation satellite to monitor solar eruptions

  • Xihe sent up by a Long March 2D rocket from Taiyuan launch centre to keep an eye on sun’s surface
  • Eye in the sky will fill gap in optical network, state news agency says

Topic |   China's space programme
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 5:17pm, 15 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Xihe satellite is designed to record the changes in atmospheric temperature and speed during solar eruptions. Photo: Shutterstock The Xihe satellite is designed to record the changes in atmospheric temperature and speed during solar eruptions. Photo: Shutterstock
The Xihe satellite is designed to record the changes in atmospheric temperature and speed during solar eruptions. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE