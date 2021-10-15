Blue skies over Kunming reflect the optimism voiced at the end of the COP15 biodiversity summit. Photo: Xinhua
COP15: biodiversity summit in China ends with UN hailing ‘renewed optimism’
- Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu urges countries to ‘maintain this valuable spirit of cooperation’
- Conference yielded a joint pledge to reverse loss of animal and plant species by 2030, and a US$230 million donation by China to a biodiversity fund
Topic | Climate change
