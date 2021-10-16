The rocket carrying the Shenzhou 13 spacecraft is seen lifting off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on Friday. Photo: AFP/CCTV
breaking | China’s Shenzhou 13 crew docks with space station for 6-month stay
- Length of mission to be one of the biggest challenges for the two men and one woman on board
- Spacecraft connects to core module’s vertical port in complex manoeuvre
Topic | China's space programme
