Dayan Pagoda, also known as Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, in Xian is among sites visited by a group of tourists who have since tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: China traces path of infected tourists and closes popular sites to contain new outbreak
- Retired professors were first to test positive in Xian after visiting Inner Mongolia, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces
- In Xian, 18 places the infected travellers stayed and tourist sites Dayan Pagoda and Datang Everbright City were closed; 33,777 people were tested
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Dayan Pagoda, also known as Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, in Xian is among sites visited by a group of tourists who have since tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock