Covid-19 prevention measures may have contributed to a dramatic fall in other infectious diseases, according to a group of researchers from Guangdong province. Photo: AP
China scientists link Covid-19 measures to fall in other infections
- Researchers in Guangdong province have identified a dramatic reduction in other infectious diseases during the pandemic
- Cases of dengue, hand-foot-and-mouth disease and flu fell by more than half, with children the biggest beneficiaries
