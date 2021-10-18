Covid-19 prevention measures may have contributed to a dramatic fall in other infectious diseases, according to a group of researchers from Guangdong province. Photo: AP Covid-19 prevention measures may have contributed to a dramatic fall in other infectious diseases, according to a group of researchers from Guangdong province. Photo: AP
China scientists link Covid-19 measures to fall in other infections

  • Researchers in Guangdong province have identified a dramatic reduction in other infectious diseases during the pandemic
  • Cases of dengue, hand-foot-and-mouth disease and flu fell by more than half, with children the biggest beneficiaries

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 6:56pm, 18 Oct, 2021

