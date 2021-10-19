People queue for Covid-19 testing in Inner Mongolia as China battles its latest outbreak of the disease. Photo: Handout
China takes soft approach to lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
- Venues closed, tourist and religious activities suspended and residents urged to stay home as daily tally rises to nine
- It is the highest number of locally transmitted cases reported in a single day since the end of September
Topic | Coronavirus China
People queue for Covid-19 testing in Inner Mongolia as China battles its latest outbreak of the disease. Photo: Handout