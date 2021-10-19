Chinese space authorities say they have made a number of technological breakthroughs to hugely increase the payload capacity of solid rockets. Photo: Weibo
China test fires ‘world’s largest, most hi-tech solid-fuel rocket engine’
- Cutting edge 3.5-metre wide engine said to generate 500 tonnes of thrust, four times that of the liquid fuel-propelled Long March 5 engine
- An even larger version of the engine, capable of producing 1,000 tonnes of thrust, is under development, China’s largest space contractor said
Topic | China's space programme
