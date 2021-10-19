China wants to work with the international community to slow climate change, the country’s climate envoy says. Photo: AFP China wants to work with the international community to slow climate change, the country’s climate envoy says. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

COP26: wait for decision on Xi Jinping’s summit appearance, Chinese envoy says

  • Chinese foreign ministry has yet to make announcement on whether Xi will be in Glasgow
  • Climate envoy Xie Zhenhua says Beijing is working for the success of the conference

Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Updated: 10:19pm, 19 Oct, 2021

