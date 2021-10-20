Scientists in Beijing with the container of lunar samples collected by the Chang’e 5 probe in December. Photo: Xinhua Scientists in Beijing with the container of lunar samples collected by the Chang’e 5 probe in December. Photo: Xinhua
Scientists in Beijing with the container of lunar samples collected by the Chang’e 5 probe in December. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Chinese, French scientists to work together on lunar rock samples

  • It will include joint programmes and exchanges between the Chinese Academy of Sciences and French space and science agencies
  • The soil and rocks brought back from the moon by the Chang’e 5 in December are the first collected in more than four decades

Topic |   China's space programme
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:40pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists in Beijing with the container of lunar samples collected by the Chang’e 5 probe in December. Photo: Xinhua Scientists in Beijing with the container of lunar samples collected by the Chang’e 5 probe in December. Photo: Xinhua
Scientists in Beijing with the container of lunar samples collected by the Chang’e 5 probe in December. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE