A Guangzhou resident receives a booster shot. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese residents start receiving vaccine boosters
- Local authorities across the country are rolling out the shots after studies showed waning immunity in the type of jabs most commonly used in China
- Details of the schemes vary across the country, but many places will now allow under-60s to receive an extra shot along with more vulnerable groups
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
