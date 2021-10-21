A Guangzhou resident receives a booster shot. Photo: Xinhua A Guangzhou resident receives a booster shot. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese residents start receiving vaccine boosters

  • Local authorities across the country are rolling out the shots after studies showed waning immunity in the type of jabs most commonly used in China
  • Details of the schemes vary across the country, but many places will now allow under-60s to receive an extra shot along with more vulnerable groups

Josephine Ma
Updated: 7:44am, 21 Oct, 2021

