Singapore says it is committed to reopening, and that recently reimposed curbs are to ensure the health system can handle an increased number of daily cases. Photo: Bloomberg
China can’t look to Singapore for a way to live with Covid-19, health economist says
- Li Ling tells Chinese news site that the city state failed to contain cases when it eased restrictions
- The key to opening up is whether all countries have got transmission under control, she says
