The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been at the centre of lab leak theories. Photo: Reuters
US agency defends funding for research into bat coronaviruses in China and says it could not have caused Covid-19
- An analysis says the pathogens in question ‘could not possibly have been the source’ of the disease because they are too distantly related to the coronavirus
- US National Institutes for Health faced questions over grants to a non-profit that worked with the Wuhan Institute for Virology on the research
