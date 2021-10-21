The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been at the centre of lab leak theories. Photo: Reuters The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been at the centre of lab leak theories. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

US agency defends funding for research into bat coronaviruses in China and says it could not have caused Covid-19

  • An analysis says the pathogens in question ‘could not possibly have been the source’ of the disease because they are too distantly related to the coronavirus
  • US National Institutes for Health faced questions over grants to a non-profit that worked with the Wuhan Institute for Virology on the research

Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 10:40pm, 21 Oct, 2021

