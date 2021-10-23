Shao Yiming, researcher for the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said new recommendations would be made once there was more data from different types of vaccines. Photo: AFP
No mixed Covid-19 booster shots for China until scientists are sure, top disease expert says
- A mix-and-match strategy may even be better than a third jab using the same vaccine, but regulators must wait for confirmed data, Shao Yiming told CCTV
- A virologist at the University of Hong Kong described China’s insistence on using the same vaccine as a booster as “conservative”
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Shao Yiming, researcher for the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said new recommendations would be made once there was more data from different types of vaccines. Photo: AFP