Tourists queue at a testing site in Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa League. Photo: Xinhua
China reports highest number of Covid-19 cases in over a month
- The 38 domestically transmitted cases centred on Inner Mongolia and Gansu and were the largest number seen since September 20
- The local authorities have stepped up their alert levels and urged National Day tourists who visited the affected areas to get tested
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
