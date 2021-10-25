China has pledged to reach peak emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Photo: AP
Careful planning to reduce risks for China on road to carbon net zero
- Top economic planning official says the country’s green transformation must avoid ‘excessive’ response to be safe and secure
- He Lifeng’s comments follow the release of China’s guiding document towards peak emissions and carbon neutrality
