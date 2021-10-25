Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organization regional director for the Western Pacific, says it now seems clear that “the virus will not disappear soon”. Photo: WHO
Coronavirus: we need to make sure health systems are ready for more surges, WHO official says
- Global health body is working with countries to plan for endemic Covid-19, according to regional director for Western Pacific
- Focus needs to shift to how risk can be reduced over long term and limiting emergence of new strains, Takeshi Kasai says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
