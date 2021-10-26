China has managed to vaccinate most people in a matter of months, but not everybody has rushed to join the queues for jabs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why China’s Covid-19 anti-vaxxers are happy to take their chances
- The country’s inoculation campaign has reached most of its population, but some are adamant they will not take part
- Some are sceptical about safety and efficacy, while others see no pressing need to get jabs
Topic | Coronavirus China
China has managed to vaccinate most people in a matter of months, but not everybody has rushed to join the queues for jabs. Photo: EPA-EFE