Diabetes in Chinese Canadians linked to immigration policies favouring the rich and skilled, study suggests

  • Researchers on Ontario found immigrants from mainland Chinese were at far greater risk of young-onset diabetes than those from Hong Kong or Taiwan
  • Dr Calvin Ke says economic immigration policies could have health implications for decades to come

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:40am, 26 Oct, 2021

A patient walks into a ward at a diabetes hospital in Beijing. The disease in China is most common among the wealthy. Photo: AFP
