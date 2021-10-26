Freshly dug graves in South Africa symbolise the devastation of a pandemic for which the world was ill-prepared. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 lessons not being learned, says global body that predicted pandemic
- Without change, we will fail to end this pandemic or avert another, according to board that in 2019 flagged ‘very real threat’ of a lethal respiratory pathogen
- Lamenting ‘cycle of panic and neglect’, it recommends international rules for emergency response, greater data sharing and a stronger WHO
Topic | World Health Organization
