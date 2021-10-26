The Zuchongzhi quantum computer, named after a 5th century mathematician, is capable of performing previously impossible tasks, according to its Chinese development team. Photo: Handout The Zuchongzhi quantum computer, named after a 5th century mathematician, is capable of performing previously impossible tasks, according to its Chinese development team. Photo: Handout
China launches world’s fastest programmable quantum computers

  • Researchers say their supercomputer is 1 million times more powerful than its nearest competitor, Google’s Sycamore
  • A second light-based machine takes 1 millisecond to perform a task that would take a conventional computer 30 trillion years

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 26 Oct, 2021

