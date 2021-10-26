Many cities in China have started rolling out booster shots as immunity wanes. Photo: Xinhua Many cities in China have started rolling out booster shots as immunity wanes. Photo: Xinhua
Many cities in China have started rolling out booster shots as immunity wanes. Photo: Xinhua
Josephine Ma
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

The world will have to learn to live with Covid-19 in a rational way

  • Scientists have said vaccines won’t be a silver bullet, and public health measures will still be needed
  • As immunity wanes, tough virus control measures could continue in China, the holdout on ‘Covid zero’

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 7:00pm, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Many cities in China have started rolling out booster shots as immunity wanes. Photo: Xinhua Many cities in China have started rolling out booster shots as immunity wanes. Photo: Xinhua
Many cities in China have started rolling out booster shots as immunity wanes. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE