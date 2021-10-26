China’s high-speed rail is favoured by passengers but it is a high emitting mode of transport. A new paper suggests cleaner electricity would allow HSR to “contribute more to, rather than hinder, carbon reduction”. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s vast high-speed rail is a big emitter but down the line leads to greener freight: study
- When passengers opted out of slower trains in favour of high-speed rail, road freight moved to fill the much greener conventional trains
- Beijing-Shanghai line led to the highest overall drop in greenhouse gas emissions – more than 3 million tons per year on average – according to paper
Topic | Transport and logistics
