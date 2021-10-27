Necessities are delivered to residents in lockdown in Hohhot, capital of northern China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Delta outbreak reaches record daily high with 50 cases, most in Inner Mongolia
- The highly infectious variant was first reported less than two weeks ago and has now spread to 11 provinces and regions
- At least 13 domestic tour groups and other travellers have been linked to the growing case numbers
