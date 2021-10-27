Sago, a new permanent body, is a bid to move past the politics and controversy that has surrounded the search for the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: TNS
WHO set to finalise Sago team for Covid-19 origins search after public comments
- List of 26 experts chosen for new permanent body has been subject to a two-week consultation period that ends on Wednesday
- There has been criticism of some nominees for the group, which will guide research into the origins of this and future outbreaks
Sago, a new permanent body, is a bid to move past the politics and controversy that has surrounded the search for the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: TNS