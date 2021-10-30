The United States will reopen to foreign air travellers from November 8. Photo: Reuters The United States will reopen to foreign air travellers from November 8. Photo: Reuters
What do the new US coronavirus travel rules mean for foreigners?

  • Flight restrictions will be lifted but most non-American visitors will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19
  • Here’s what you need to know about travelling to the United States when the changes take effect on November 8

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 10:00am, 30 Oct, 2021

