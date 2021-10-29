A global team of scientists reported in Science journal they had developed an uncrackable glass for lighting LEDs, and phone and TV screens. Photo: Handout A global team of scientists reported in Science journal they had developed an uncrackable glass for lighting LEDs, and phone and TV screens. Photo: Handout
Inventors of unbreakable glass with high image quality for devices say it may change vision of the future

  • 27 researchers from around the world report new composite glass from zinc minerals and nanocrystal can be made into a self-illuminating, antibacterial display
  • Chocolate biscuits inspired the two-year project after scientists had afternoon tea at the University of Cambridge

Holly Chik
Updated: 6:09pm, 29 Oct, 2021

