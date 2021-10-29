Ruili, in southwest China, has been subject to tough restrictions to contain multiple outbreaks and stop transmission from over the border. Photo: Xinhua Ruili, in southwest China, has been subject to tough restrictions to contain multiple outbreaks and stop transmission from over the border. Photo: Xinhua
Ruili, in southwest China, has been subject to tough restrictions to contain multiple outbreaks and stop transmission from over the border. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Cadre issues plea for help after coronavirus ‘mercilessly robbed’ Chinese border city

  • Dai Rongli, who was deputy mayor of Ruili for a year, says its people have lost hope and income after enduring multiple lockdowns
  • His essay posted on social media has been widely circulated and prompted officials to defend their tough pandemic controls

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 7:30pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ruili, in southwest China, has been subject to tough restrictions to contain multiple outbreaks and stop transmission from over the border. Photo: Xinhua Ruili, in southwest China, has been subject to tough restrictions to contain multiple outbreaks and stop transmission from over the border. Photo: Xinhua
Ruili, in southwest China, has been subject to tough restrictions to contain multiple outbreaks and stop transmission from over the border. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE