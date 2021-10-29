The Chinese Mars rover Zhu Rong next to its landing platform on the red planet’s surface. Photo: EPA-EFE The Chinese Mars rover Zhu Rong next to its landing platform on the red planet’s surface. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Chinese Mars rover Zhu Rong next to its landing platform on the red planet’s surface. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe’s Mars orbiter to read the signals in ‘blind’ dates with China’s rover

  • The Chinese probe Zhu Rong will use Europe’s Mars Express to send data to Earth in series of communication tests
  • Held in five time windows, the tests will be ‘blind’ because the two spacecraft use incompatible frequencies

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Oct, 2021

