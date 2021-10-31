China imports hundreds of millions of tonnes of soybeans each year, most of which are used to feed livestock. Photo: EPA-EFE China imports hundreds of millions of tonnes of soybeans each year, most of which are used to feed livestock. Photo: EPA-EFE
China imports hundreds of millions of tonnes of soybeans each year, most of which are used to feed livestock. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Chinese scientists hail breakthrough that could produce large quantities of animal feed from industrial gas and reduce dependence on soybean imports

  • Researchers say the process could be a ‘carbon revolution’ that would benefit the agricultural industry and help reduce harmful emissions
  • The product produced by a series of reactions could provide tens of thousands of tonnes of protein that can be used to feed animals

Orange Wang
Updated: 8:19pm, 31 Oct, 2021

