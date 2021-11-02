Researchers are concerned tobacco-related deaths in China will rise by 44 per cent in men and 53 per cent in women by 2040 if decisive and rapid action is not taken to prevent people smoking. Photo: Reuters
China must move quickly and firmly to curb ‘rising tide of cancer deaths’ from smoking: health researchers
- About half of all Chinese males and 26.6 per cent of all people over 15 smoke, a long way from China’s 2030 smoking target of 20 per cent of the population
- Researchers forecast the smoking-related mortality rate will rise, causing losses to China’s working-age population and more cancer deaths in its aged society
