The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (Fast) in Guizhou is the world’s largest of its kind. Photo: Xinhua
China has world’s biggest radio telescope, but is focusing on more
- Building five more giant telescopes alongside the existing Fast facility in Guizhou is among the possibilities
- Fast has no giant peer to verify its work after the ageing Arecibo’s collapse, but experts say cost and engineering complexity are factors
Topic | China science
