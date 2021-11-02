An aerial view of residents queuing to undergo Covid-19 testing in Lanzhou, in China’s northwestern Gansu province. Photo: Xinhua via AP An aerial view of residents queuing to undergo Covid-19 testing in Lanzhou, in China’s northwestern Gansu province. Photo: Xinhua via AP
An aerial view of residents queuing to undergo Covid-19 testing in Lanzhou, in China’s northwestern Gansu province. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Chinese drug makers want to produce US Covid-19 pill for poorer nations

  • Chinese companies have applied to produce generic versions of Merck’s molnupiravir pill under UN-backed MPP programme
  • China has switched roles from wanting to get cheap health products to being a major producer, MPP chief points out

Josephine Ma
Updated: 9:00am, 2 Nov, 2021

