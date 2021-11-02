A rocket blasts off in northwest China last week, carrying the latest Jilin satellite. Photo: Xinhua A rocket blasts off in northwest China last week, carrying the latest Jilin satellite. Photo: Xinhua
A rocket blasts off in northwest China last week, carrying the latest Jilin satellite. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

China has already had its best year for space launches – and leads the US

  • 40 launches by the end of October is one more than the country managed last year, while the United States has had 39
  • Projects such as Tiangong space station and the Jilin satellite series have pushed China’s growth, although it trails in rockets’ carrying capability

Topic |   China's space programme
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:09pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A rocket blasts off in northwest China last week, carrying the latest Jilin satellite. Photo: Xinhua A rocket blasts off in northwest China last week, carrying the latest Jilin satellite. Photo: Xinhua
A rocket blasts off in northwest China last week, carrying the latest Jilin satellite. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE