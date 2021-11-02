A rocket blasts off in northwest China last week, carrying the latest Jilin satellite. Photo: Xinhua
China has already had its best year for space launches – and leads the US
- 40 launches by the end of October is one more than the country managed last year, while the United States has had 39
- Projects such as Tiangong space station and the Jilin satellite series have pushed China’s growth, although it trails in rockets’ carrying capability
