China has now reported 631 Covid-19 cases across 16 provincial areas since the first infections in its latest Delta outbreak emerged last month. Photo: Xinhua
Record 93 cases in single day as China’s Delta outbreak continues
- A quarter of the new infections were reported in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang near Russian border
- National Health Commission reports moving seven-day average of new cases is also rising, with 16 areas now affected
