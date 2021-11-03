China has now reported 631 Covid-19 cases across 16 provincial areas since the first infections in its latest Delta outbreak emerged last month. Photo: Xinhua China has now reported 631 Covid-19 cases across 16 provincial areas since the first infections in its latest Delta outbreak emerged last month. Photo: Xinhua
Record 93 cases in single day as China’s Delta outbreak continues

  • A quarter of the new infections were reported in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang near Russian border
  • National Health Commission reports moving seven-day average of new cases is also rising, with 16 areas now affected

Jack Lau
Updated: 12:01pm, 3 Nov, 2021

