China’s top science prize goes to nuclear pioneer and aircraft designer

  • Wang Dazhong, who built the world’s hottest nuclear reactor, is one of two winners of a prize of US$1.25 million each – more than a Nobel laureate
  • Fellow winner Gu Songfen helped drive China’s most ambitious aviation programmes that produced stealth fighters, AI drones and hypersonic vehicles

Updated: 9:16pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Nuclear scientist Wang Dazhong (left) won the prize along with aircraft designer Gu Songfen. Photo: CCTV
