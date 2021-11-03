Nuclear scientist Wang Dazhong (left) won the prize along with aircraft designer Gu Songfen. Photo: CCTV
China’s top science prize goes to nuclear pioneer and aircraft designer
- Wang Dazhong, who built the world’s hottest nuclear reactor, is one of two winners of a prize of US$1.25 million each – more than a Nobel laureate
- Fellow winner Gu Songfen helped drive China’s most ambitious aviation programmes that produced stealth fighters, AI drones and hypersonic vehicles
