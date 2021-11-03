Professor Jun Yu, right, and her team have been honoured with the State Natural Science Award second-class award. Photo: Handout Professor Jun Yu, right, and her team have been honoured with the State Natural Science Award second-class award. Photo: Handout
Professor Jun Yu, right, and her team have been honoured with the State Natural Science Award second-class award. Photo: Handout
Chinese science award recognises Hong Kong medical team’s groundbreaking liver disease research

  • Chinese University of Hong Kong medical researchers have shed light on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and its related cancer
  • Also recognised is an engineering team at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology for their work preventing damage from unsaturated soil

Holly Chik
Updated: 9:36pm, 3 Nov, 2021

