Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in Harbin, provincial capital of Heilongjiang in northeastern China as the Delta outbreak continues to spread. Photo: AFP
China’s Delta outbreak spreads to two more provinces, with 87 new cases
- Heilongjiang in the country’s northeast continues to report the most infections, but 19 areas are now affected
- Respiratory diseases expert Zhong Nanshan said case numbers should ease within 30 days, based on previous outbreaks
