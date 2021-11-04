Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in Harbin, provincial capital of Heilongjiang in northeastern China as the Delta outbreak continues to spread. Photo: AFP Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in Harbin, provincial capital of Heilongjiang in northeastern China as the Delta outbreak continues to spread. Photo: AFP
Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in Harbin, provincial capital of Heilongjiang in northeastern China as the Delta outbreak continues to spread. Photo: AFP
China’s Delta outbreak spreads to two more provinces, with 87 new cases

  • Heilongjiang in the country’s northeast continues to report the most infections, but 19 areas are now affected
  • Respiratory diseases expert Zhong Nanshan said case numbers should ease within 30 days, based on previous outbreaks

Jack Lau
Updated: 1:09pm, 4 Nov, 2021

