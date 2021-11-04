An oil pumpjack stands idle in Long Beach, California, potentially leaking methane gas. More than 100 countries have signed a commitment to reduce their methane emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030. Photo: AFP
COP26: more than 100 nations pledge to cut methane, but not China
- Russia and India also did not sign the commitment, leaving out the world’s top three emitters of the second-most human-caused greenhouse gas
- But while it has no near-term targets, Beijing says it is stepping up efforts to reduce non-carbon dioxide emissions
