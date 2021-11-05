Traffic lights are turned red and roads blocked to stop people travelling in Liaoning. Photo: Weibo
Chinese city turns traffic lights red as it raises Covid-19 barricades
- Zhuanghe closes roads to discourage travel after outbreak reaches nearby port of Dalian
- Country records 68 new local infections, falling from the midweek high, but Liaoning province moves to contain its first cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
