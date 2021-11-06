China has started offering booster shots as part of its strategy to contain the virus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese health authorities insist country will stick to zero tolerance approach to Covid-19
- Official from the National Health Commission defends the policy as ‘in line with science’ as the country continues to battle sporadic outbreaks
- Country is continuing to use lockdowns and travel controls to contain virus as other countries start to open up further
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
China has started offering booster shots as part of its strategy to contain the virus. Photo: EPA-EFE