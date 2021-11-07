A medical worker takes a swab sample from a villager in Hebei’s Shenze county. Photo: Xinhua
China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak continues with 50 new cases
- Hebei has now overtaken Heilongjiang as the province with the most cases as cities continue with mass testing and lockdowns
- Meanwhile, workers in Beijing are being told not to dump snow from infected areas in other districts
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a villager in Hebei’s Shenze county. Photo: Xinhua