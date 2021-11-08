A model of China's Tiangong space station is seen at the Apsara AI Conference in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
China’s astronauts complete spacewalk at new Tiangong space station
- Wang Yaping was the first Chinese astronaut to undertake a spacewalk, the programme for China’s manned space flight
- The second manned mission to Tiangong to date is expected to last a total of six months, which would make it the longest in Chinese space flight history
Topic | China's space programme
A model of China's Tiangong space station is seen at the Apsara AI Conference in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP